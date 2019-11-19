Toronto Wolfpack: Challenge Cup re-admission confirmed for 2020

Sonny Bill Williams (left) will play for Toronto Wolfpack under the guidance of head coach Brian McDermott

Sonny Bill Williams is set to play in the 2020 Challenge Cup after Toronto Wolfpack's re-admission was confirmed.

The Canadian club took part in the competition in each of the first two years of their existence in 2017 and 2018 but withdrew last season after being told to pay a bond.

Wolfpack did change their mind, but it came too late for them to enter.

They will play all their ties away due to logistical issues in arranging games in Canada at short notice.

Toronto will enter the cup at the fifth round stage on the weekend of 14 and 15 March.

Huddersfield, Hull KR and Wakefield, who all finished in the bottom four of Super League in 2019, will join Wolfpack at the fifth-round stage, with the other top-flight clubs entering in round six on 4-5 April.

The Wembley final will be played in July for the first time.

Joining Toronto and switching codes - Sonny Bill Williams talks to Mark Chapman

Catalans Dragons, who became the first overseas club to win the competition in 2018, will take part after once more agreeing to cover any shortfall in gate receipts in the event of them reaching the final.

But Toulouse are again an absentee along with Red Star Belgrade, who made their Cup debut last season.

Red Star have decided not to enter in 2020 due to demands on their players, many of whom were involved in Serbia's recent World Cup qualifying campaign.