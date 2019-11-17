Golden Boot 2019: New Zealand's Roger Tuivasa-Sheck wins award

From the section

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is the fifth New Zealander to win the award since its inception in 1984

New Zealand full-back Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has won the 2019 Golden Boot, with Great Britain second-rower John Bateman missing out.

Tuivasa-Sheck also edged out Tonga prop Siosiua Taukeiaho and Kiwis team-mate Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for the award, given by governing body International Rugby League to its player of the year.

Bateman was the only Great Britain player up for the men's prize.

Australia's Jessica Sergis won the women's Golden Boot.

Sergis beat international team-mate Ali Brigginshaw and England captain Emily Rudge to the honour.