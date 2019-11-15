Sean O'Loughlin: Wigan Warriors captain signs deal to end career at club

Sean O'Loughlin is seventh on the all-time list of Wigan appearance makers

Wigan captain Sean O'Loughlin has signed a new one-year deal which will see him end his career at the club.

The 36-year-old, also England skipper, has led Wigan to four Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge win in 13 years.

O'Loughlin missed this autumn's Great Britain tour after an injury-hit year.

"This won't be a year-long lap of honour for me, as there's an extremely strong and competitive Super League season on the horizon," he said.

"I've made no secret of my desire to finish my playing career as a one-club man and I'm looking forward to pulling on the Cherry and White jersey once again this season."

O'Loughlin will enter his 19th season with his hometown club, having made more than 450 appearances so far.

He suffered a pectoral injury in August which kept him out for most of the 2019 Super League campaign, which saw Warriors lose in the preliminary final.

"On the field, he has been unbelievably consistent in setting a superb example to our younger players and is undoubtedly one of the best players this country has ever produced in rugby league," said executive director Kris Radlinski.

"He still is one of the finest ball-playing loose-forwards operating at this level of the game."