Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos in May to be played in Toulouse
- From the section Rugby League
Catalans Dragons' home Super League match against Leeds Rhinos on 30 May 2020, will be played in Toulouse.
It will be part of a double-header, also including the Championship game between Toulouse and London Broncos.
During the same weekend, the other 12 second-tier clubs will feature in the annual Summer Bash, which will be in Blackpool for a sixth successive year.
Leeds, Catalans, London and Toulouse will meet again in another double-header at Headingley on 7 August.
Catalans most recently played in Toulouse in 2013, losing by one point to Hull KR.
A crowd of 31,555 watched Catalans beat Wigan at Barcelona's Nou Camp in May.