Oliver Gildart: Wigan Warriors centre to miss start of next season after shoulder surgery

Wigan Warriors centre Oliver Gildart will be out for "four to five months" and will miss the start of next season following shoulder surgery.

The 23-year-old dislocated his shoulder during Great Britain Lions' opening tour game against Tonga in October.

"It's a blow, as Oliver is a quality player, but injuries are part and parcel of a sport as tough as rugby league," head coach Adrian Lam said.

"The surgery was a success and we'll support him in his rehabilitation."