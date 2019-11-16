Papua New Guinea Orchids 20-16 England Women: Late Shirley Joe try seals historic win for PNG

Carol Humeu scored PNG's first try before going on to be placed on report for biting

PNG Orchids v England Women - Second Test Papua New Guinea (10) 20 Tries: Humeu, Gwassumum, Kapo, Joe Goals: Kaiat 2 England (6) 16 Tries: Stanley, Rudge, Williams Goals: Stanley 2

A last-minute Shirley Joe try gave Papua New Guinea a first Test win against England Women and salvaged an historic series draw in Port Moresby.

Tara-Jane Stanley's try gave England an early lead, but the hosts hit back through Carol Humeu and Belinda Gwassumum to go 10-6 up at the break.

Humeu was also put on report for allegedly biting England's Emily Rudge.

Roswita Kapo extended that lead, only for Rudge and Naomi Williams tries to restore parity before Joe won it.

The tourists made an ideal start to their second Test against the Orchids in Port Moresby, needing just one set to cross inside the first two minutes.

But that effort from Stanley was as good as it got for England early on, with PNG soon sparked to life by the hard running and tough tackling of captain Elsie Albert.

A penalty from Stanley edged England further ahead before Humeu barged over for PNG's first try on 16 minutes, with Gwassumum crossing in the corner to put them ahead soon after.

And as Erswin Kaiat lined up her conversion, the referee paused proceedings as Rudge complained that she had been bitten by Humeu in the build-up to the try.

Kapo squeezed over for the Orchids' third, only for England captain Rudge to revive hopes with her fifth try of the two-game series.

Williams breezed through PNG's defence to get England to within two, with Stanley converting from wide on the right to level the game.

In stunning fashion, Joe won it with the last play of the game, dashing in from 20 metres out after after spotting a gap in England's defence.

PNG Orchids: Schanubelt; Ravu, Gwassumum, Kaiat, Nanege; Joe, Malabag; Albert (capt), Kapo, Paisoi, Humeu, Kaupa, Johns.

Interchanges: Emika, Awoi, Sabume, Monaei, Allan.

England Women: Beevers; Wilson, Williams, Stanley, Burke; Roche, Cunningham; Hoyle, Peach, Anderson, Rudge (capt), Lacey, Marshall.

Interchanges: Booth, Field, Renouf, Jones.