England Lions v Wales Women: Taylor set to lead Wales in St Helen's

Rafiuke Taylor is set to captain Wales against England Lions

Coach Craig Taylor has named a squad of 23 for Wales Women's rugby league's match with England Lions in St Helens on Saturday.

It will be the second game played by Wales women following their 30-6 defeat by GB Teachers on 26 October.

The match squad will be reduced to 19.

"It's an historic day . . . the first women's international between England and Wales. Whatever the result, women's rugby league will be the winner," Taylor said.

Wales (from): Kathryn Salter (vc) (Cardiff Blue Dragons, East Wales), Zoe Lewis (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Rafiuke Taylor (c) (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Seren Gough-Walters (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Savannah Ledsam (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Shaunni Davies (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales, Leanne Burnell (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Emily Hughes (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Jess Wallington (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Vicky Lea (British Army, GB Armed Forces), Lauren Aitken (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Rebecca Llewellyn Ennis (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Ffion Owen (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Kim Jones (Cardiff Blue Dragons, East Wales), Charlie Mundy (Cardiff Blue Dragons, East Wales), Joeann McGuire (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Megan Oaten (Rhondda Outlaws), Rhian Stephens (Rhondda Outlaws, West Wales), Stacey Wright (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Laura Keeble (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Karla Benjamin (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Sara Prosser (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Harriet Cooksey (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales