Brad Walker: Wakefield Trinity sign Widnes Vikings loose forward

Brad Walker played more than 30 games for Widnes during the 2019 season

Wakefield Trinity have signed loose forward Brad Walker from Widnes Vikings on a two-year contract.

The 21-year-old will, however, be loaned out to League One side Newcastle Thunder during the 2020 season.

Walker made 40 appearances for the Vikings, who he first joined at the age of 16.

"I've always wanted to play Super League and it's been my aspiration since I was a young kid," he told the Trinity website.