Kai Pearce-Paul: Wigan Warriors sign London Broncos academy forward

Kai Pearce-Paul featured for Lancashire in this year's Academy Origin match against Yorkshire
Super League side Wigan Warriors have signed forward Kai Pearce-Paul from relegated London Broncos on a four-year contract.

Pearce-Paul, 18, from Bromley in London, will also study at University of Central Lancashire whilst being a member of the senior squad.

"It'll be a tough challenge, but an enjoyable one and I'm really looking forward to the move," Pearce-Paul said.

"I knew that the move to Wigan will be the right one for me."

