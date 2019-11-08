Kai Pearce-Paul: Wigan Warriors sign London Broncos academy forward
Super League side Wigan Warriors have signed forward Kai Pearce-Paul from relegated London Broncos on a four-year contract.
Pearce-Paul, 18, from Bromley in London, will also study at University of Central Lancashire whilst being a member of the senior squad.
"It'll be a tough challenge, but an enjoyable one and I'm really looking forward to the move," Pearce-Paul said.
"I knew that the move to Wigan will be the right one for me."