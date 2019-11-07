John Bateman: Great Britain second rower named on Golden Boot shortlist

John Bateman now plays club rugby for Canberra Raiders in Australia after leaving Wigan in 2018

Great Britain second rower John Bateman has been included in the shortlist for the 2019 Golden Boot.

The Canberra Raiders forward is the only British nominee for the award, given by International Rugby League to the player of the year.

He is currently on tour with Wayne Bennett's GB squad in New Zealand.

Bateman has two more matches to impress the judges and emulate the achievement of St Helens winger Tommy Makinson, the 2018 winner.

The other nominees include Salford's Tui Lolohea, who helped Tonga pull off shock wins over the Lions and Australia, and Fiji captain Kevin Naiqama of St Helens.

Tonga's Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves of New Zealand, Australians Damian Cook and Payne Haas, and Fiji's Viliame Kikau and Brandon Wakeman make up the rest of the shortlist.