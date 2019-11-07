Jordan Williams: London Broncos signs scrum-half from Skolars

Jordan Williams will be part of the Broncos first team squad for the 2020 season

Back rower Jordan Williams has rejoined London Broncos from their capital neighbours London Skolars.

Williams came through the Broncos Academy before joining the League One Skolars in 2017.

The 21-year-old made 21 starts for the North London side in 2019, and was their leading try-scorer with 11.

Head coach Danny Ward said: "He has gone away to Skolars, worked hard and been one of their most consistent performers over the last two years."

Williams added: "I am very excited to dig in with the boys this pre-season and the 2020 playing season in order to help the club achieve the goal of returning to the Super League."