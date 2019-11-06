Adam Tangata: Wakefield Trinty re-sign Halifax forward on loan

Adam Tangata starred in Halifax's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat against St Helens last season

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed prop forward Adam Tangata on a season-long loan from Championship side Halifax.

The 28-year-old Cook Islands international made five appearances for Super League team Trinity while on loan towards the end of last season.

"I enjoyed my time here. I'd like to see how far I can push myself and I'm sure I'll enjoy being in a full-time environment," Tangata said.

Head coach Chris Chester described Tangata as "outstanding" last season.

"He brings some real energy to the middle and he's a guy that doesn't shirk any responsibilities," Chester added. "He does all the little things really well and he's another player who's got a big engine."