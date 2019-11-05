Lloyd White: Wales RL international signs for Toulouse

Cardiff-born Lloyd White made his Wales debut in 2009

Wales international Lloyd White has joined Championship side Toulouse.

White, who played for Wales in the inaugural World Cup Nines in Sydney in October, will join fellow international Ben Evans.

The 31-year-old hooker or stand-off has also played for Scorpions, Crusaders and Widnes and represented Queensland Cup team Mackay Cutters last season.

"I am very happy to have signed for Toulouse. It is a super club on the up with great ambitions," he said.

Toulouse have also signed Harrison Hansen and Frank Winterstein.