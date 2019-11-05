New Zealand v Great Britain Lions: Ryan Hall and Oliver Gildart ruled out of tour

Ryan Hall (pictured) and Oliver Gildart will not be replaced in Great Britain's squad

New Zealand v Great Britain Lions - second Test Venue: Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch Date: Saturday, 9 November Kick-off: 07:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two (06:30 - 09:00 GMT), Highlights on BBC One (13:15 - 14:30 GMT)

Great Britain winger Ryan Hall and centre Oliver Gildart will both return home from the tour of New Zealand after suffering serious injuries.

Hall, 31, dislocated his knee towards the end of the first Test defeat by the Kiwis in Auckland on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Gildart, 23, dislocated his shoulder in the opening tour game against the Tonga Invitational XIII.

Prop Luke Thompson is in contention to return for the second Test after recovering from a rib injury.

Head coach Wayne Bennett has also named Warrington second rower Jack Hughes in his 21-man squad for the match in Christchurch.

Hughes will make his Lions debut at centre with Zak Hardaker reverting to the wing in place of Hall.

Neither Hall or Gildart will be replaced on the tour, which finishes with a Test against Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on 16 November.

New Zealand have recalled stand-off Shaun Johnson and hooker Brandon Smith to their squad.

Johnson, dropped after the Kiwis' 26-4 defeat by Australia last month, returns in place of Kieran Foran, who dislocated his shoulder early on in Saturday's win over Great Britain.

New Zealand (from): Tuivasa-Sheck, Maumalo, Nicoll-Klokstad, Manu, Isaako, Johnson, Marshall, Tetevano, Smith, Waerea-Hargreaves, Nikora, Harawira-Naera, Tapine, Nikorima, Proctor, Ah Mau, Blair, Hughes, Hamlin-Uele, Bromwich, Simonsson, Papal'i.

Great Britain (from): Lomax, McGillvary, Hughes, Connor, Hardaker, Widdop, Hastings, Hill, Hodgson, Burgess, Bateman, Whitehead, Graham, Jones, Philbin, Clark, Walmsley, Austin, Williams, Thompson, Coote.

Every game of the tour will be shown live on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app, where you can also find live text commentary of each match.