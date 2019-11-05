Super League 2020 fixtures: St Helens start v Salford, Toronto open v Castleford

Media playback is not supported on this device Super League Grand Final highlights: St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils

The opening round of Super League games in 2020 will include a repeat of this year's Grand Final between champions St Helens and Salford Red Devils.

Saints beat Salford 23-6 at Old Trafford in October.

Super League newcomers Toronto Wolfpack open against Castleford as part of a double-header at Headingley, Leeds.

One significant change to the fixture schedule comes over the Easter weekend, when teams will play just one Super League match instead of the usual two.

Sides have traditionally played matches on Good Friday and Easter Monday, but concerns about player welfare have led to the change and they will only play once between 9-12 April.

The season will begin with a game between Wigan and Warrington on Thursday, 30 January.

Each team will play 29 regular-season fixtures before the play-offs determine who will meet in the Grand Final on 10 October, 2020.

Wolfpack prepare for Super League bow

Toronto Wolfpack beat Featherstone in the Championship Grand Final to win promotion to Super League

Canadian side Toronto will play top-flight rugby league in only their fourth season as a professional club, following promotions from League One in 2017 and the Championship in 2019.

"There is clearly a lot of excitement with Toronto Wolfpack coming into Super League and we've had to work through a number of logistical challenges regarding their fixtures," said Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones.

The unavailability of the local authority-owned Lamport Stadium and likely poor weather conditions in Canada during the early weeks of the season, mean Toronto will not play in their home city before facing Hull FC on 18 April.

The Wolfpack contemplated staging home games in European cities such as Barcelona or Dublin, but instead will play two other 'home' fixtures - against St Helens and Wakefield - in the UK.

The Wakefield game on Sunday, 22 March will be played at the new York Community Stadium, while a venue is still to be decided for the match against Saints.

Opening round fixtures in full

All kick-off times GMT

Thursday, 30 January

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (19:45)

Friday, 31 January

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (19:45)

Hull KR v Wakefield Trinity (19:45)

Saturday, 1 February

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants (18:00)

Sunday, 2 February