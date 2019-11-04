Eamonn McManus: St Helens chairman fined for Challenge Cup final referee comments

St Helens lost the 2019 Challenge Cup final 18-4 to Warrington Wolves

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus has been fined £3,000 for comments made following his side's Challenge Cup final defeat by Warrington.

McManus made comments relating to the appointment of Robert Hicks as referee for the final and to his officiating of the game in his programme notes for a match against Castleford on 30 August.

He accepted a charge of breaching Rugby Football League operational rules.

But £1,000 of the fine is suspended until the end of the 2020 season.

"Match officials are hardworking, impartial, and deserving of respect and support," said Karen Moorhouse, the RFL's chief regulatory officer.

"Theirs is a difficult job and without them there is no game."