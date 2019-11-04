Sebastine Ikahihifo: Salford sign Huddersfield prop on loan for 2020 season

Sebastine Ikahihifo started just eight games for Huddersfield in the 2019 Super League season

Huddersfield prop Sebastine Ikahihifo has joined Salford on a season's loan for the 2020 campaign.

The 28-year-old had fallen down the Giants pecking order after Samoa's James Gavet joined and the emergence of Oliver Wilson and Jon Luke Kirby.

Ikahihifo - who was in the 2017 Super League Dream Team - played 18 times for Huddersfield last season.

He has spent the past four seasons at the club after joining from St George Illawarra Dragons in May 2016.

"He's a player who I've been chasing for a number of seasons. His power and pace has always impressed when playing for the Giants," Salford boss Ian Watson told the club website.

"Your pack have to have an attitude to work hard defensively and take tough carries and Seb certainly enjoys that side of the game.

"He's an an awesome bloke off the field, who's keen to come into our environment, so I know Seb and his family will enjoy their time at Salford."

Ikahihifo's contract at Huddersfield runs until the end of 2021 and managing director Richard Thewlis says the move does not necessarily spell the end of his career at the club, for whom he has played 76 times in total, and scored one try.

"The arrangement is only for a year and both Sebastine and ourselves hope that a fresh start can reignite him to the form that took him into the 2017 Dream Team," Thewlis continued.

"He is a fans favourite here and am sure will soon establish himself as such at Salford and it is another step for us in putting together the 2020 squad that has been planned by Simon and his team."