Magic Weekend: St Helens and Salford to meet in Grand Final repeat

St Helens ran in three tries to beat Salford 23-6 in October's Grand Final

Super League Grand Finalists St Helens and Salford will meet again when Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle United's St James' Park in May.

Saints beat Red Devils 23-6 at Old Trafford in October to secure a seventh title in Salford's first final.

They will headline Saturday's fixtures during the weekend of 23-24 May.

Super League debutants Toronto Wolfpack will start Sunday's matches against Huddersfield Giants with Wakefield against Hull KR the closing game.

Magic Weekend took place in Liverpool at Anfield last season, having previously been played at the home of Newcastle United between 2015 and 2018.

Magic Weekend fixtures (all kick-off times BST)

Saturday 23 May:

15:00: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

17:15: St Helens v Salford Red Devils

19:30: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Sunday 24 May:

12:30: Huddersfield Giants v Toronto Wolfpack

14:45: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

17:00: Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR