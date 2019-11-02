Rugby League World Cup: Scotland dedicate qualification to late Hugh Waddell

Scotland beat Serbia and Greece to top their group

Scotland have qualified for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup finals and dedicated their 42-24 win over Greece to former prop Hugh Waddell.

The former Scotland and Great Britain international's death at the age of 60 was announced in the hours before Friday's game in London.

Waddell played in Scotland's first international in 1995.

St Helens prop Luke Douglas enjoyed a fairytale ending to his career by scoring the last try against Greece.

The Australia-born 33-year-old concluded his 14-year professional career by also kicking the conversion.

Scotland were forced to take part in the play-offs after finishing bottom in the 2018 European Championship behind France, Wales and Ireland.

They hammered Serbia 86-0 last weekend and went into Friday's game - which had been switched from Athens - knowing a win would make them the 12th country to earn a place in the 27 November draw.

The Bravehearts raced into a 14-0 lead after 17 minutes thanks to tries from half-backs Ryan Brierley and Callum McLelland, plus second rower Ben Kavanagh.

However, the Greeks twice drew level at 18-18 and 24-24 before Scotland overcame the sin-binning of substitute Kieran Moran for a high tackle to finish the game strongly.

McLelland and Kavanagh both scored their second tries before Douglas charged over for his side's eighth try.

Greece will have another chance to qualify for the 16-team tournament, to be held in England, when they take on Serbia in Belgrade next Saturday.

Australia, Fiji, Tonga, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Lebanon qualified automatically after reaching the quarter-finals at the last World Cup finals.

France qualified as European winners, Wales as runners-up, Jamaica won the Americas tournament, while England qualify as hosts.