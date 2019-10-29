Sonny Bill Williams: Toronto Wolfpack face competition to sign All Blacks star

Sonny Bill Williams has had two stints in rugby league and appeared for New Zealand at the 2013 World Cup in England and Wales

Toronto Wolfpack face competition from "many clubs" to sign New Zealand cross-code star Sonny Bill Williams, says director of rugby Brian Noble.

Head coach Brian McDermott said earlier this month that the 34-year-old had "shown interest" in a possible move.

Williams was a member of the All Blacks side that were knocked out of the Rugby World Cup by England on Saturday.

"Who wouldn't want to sign him? The information is that he's going to leave the All Blacks," Noble said.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's rugby league podcast, he continued: "His agent, I would say, has probably been in contact with many clubs.

"If he is leaving the All Blacks, I am confident there are two or three NRL clubs that are in the batting to secure his services."

Williams, who previously won 12 caps for New Zealand in rugby league, still has one game left at the Rugby World Cup as the All Blacks take on Wales in the third-place play-off on Friday.

However, Noble believes that the former Canterbury and Sydney Roosters second row can help them make an impact in the Wolfpack's first season in Super League.

They clinched promotion by beating Featherstone Rovers 24-6 in the Million Pound Game earlier this month.

"Our aspirations are to bring an impactive world-known, world current great in relation to heritage and presence in the game of rugby," he added.

"He's still got a game to play in relation to the All Blacks and one of our mantras at Toronto is to bring the best we possibly can bring in relation to a guy who can put bums on seats to the Super League.

"We're trying to make a decision that's good for the game."