New Zealand v Great Britain Lions: Joe Philbin could make debut in first Test

James Graham is set to continue as Great Britain captain in Auckland on Saturday

New Zealand v Great Britain Lions - first Test Venue: Eden Park, Auckland Date: Saturday, 2 November Kick-off: 04:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two (03:30 - 06:00 GMT), Highlights on BBC One (13:15 - 14:30 GMT)

Warrington forward Joe Philbin looks set to make his Great Britain Rugby League Lions debut after being drafted into the squad to face New Zealand.

Philbin replaces St Helens prop Luke Thompson, who damaged a rib in Saturday's defeat by a Tonga XIII.

Oliver Gildart (shoulder) also misses out while Lachlan Coote is replaced by St Helens team-mate Jonny Lomax.

New Zealand have recalled half-back Kieran Foran after a two-year absence in place of Shaun Johnson.

Forward Adam Blair will win his 50th cap as head coach Michael Maguire also hands a start to prop Zane Tetevano, while back-rower Joseph Tapine returns after missing the defeat by Australia on Friday through suspension.

Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett also brings Jake Connor back into contention, who featured in all four games for England against New Zealand in 2018.

South Sydney Rabbitohs front-rower Tom Burgess is set to start having come off the bench in Saturday's 14-6 loss in Hamilton.

Blake Austin and Jake Trueman come into the wider squad, which will be reduced to 19 on Friday.

The Test is the first of two against New Zealand on the Lions' four-match tour where they will also face Papua New Guinea and Tonga.

New Zealand (from): Tuivasa-Sheck, Maumalo, Nicoll-Klokstad, Manu, Isaako, Foran, Marshall, Tetevano, Smith, Waerea-Hargreaves, Nikora, Bromwich, Tapine, Hughes, Harawira-Naera, Ah Mau, Blair.

Great Britain Lions (from): Lomax, McGillvary, Hardaker, Connor, Hall, Widdop, Hill, Hodgson, T Burgess, Bateman, Whitehead, Graham, Jones, Philbin, Clark, Walmsley, Hughes, Williams, Trueman, Austin.