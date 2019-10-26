Wales Women 6-30 Great Britain Teachers

Wales Women plan to compete at the 2021 Emerging Nations World Cup

Wales Women lost their first competitive match as they were outclassed by Great Britain Teachers.

The new side started brightly when Emily Hughes barged her way over at the Gnoll, with Kathryn Salter converting.

Katie Stephens hit back for Teachers, but Wales led 6-4 at half-time.

Teachers, who fielded seven players from the English Super League, made their greater experience count after the break, with wing Anna Mary Davies' hat-trick spearheading the comeback.

Despite the lop-sided scoreline, Wales can take encouragement from the first-half display in their inaugural match.

Wales next take on England Lions in Leigh on 16 November.

Rafiuke Taylor captained Wales against Teachers and if she plays against England next month, the Barry fire-fighter will become her country's first dual-code women's international, having been capped in union in 2013 and 2014.

Wales: Savannah Ledsam (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Zoe Lewis (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Rebecca Llewellyn-Ennis (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Seren Gough-Walters (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Megan Oaten (Rhondda Outlaws), Kathryn Salter (vc) (Cardiff Blue Dragons, East Wales), Leanne Burnell (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Emily Hughes (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Jess Wallington (Cardiff Blue Dragons), Vicky Lea (British Army, GB Armed Forces), Joeann McGuire (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Ffion Owen (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Rafiuke Taylor (c) (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales).

Subs: Stacey Wright (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Kim Jones (Cardiff Blue Dragons, East Wales), Lauren Aitken (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Rhian Stephens (Rhondda Outlaws, West Wales), Laura Keeble (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Harriet Cooksey (Cardiff Blue Dragons, West Wales), Shaunni Davies (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Karla Benjamin (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales), Charlie Mundy (Cardiff Blue Dragons, East Wales), Sara Prosser (Rhondda Outlaws, East Wales).

Tries: Hughes (3)

Goals: Salter 1/1

Great Britain Teachers: Aimee Cleaver (Widnes Vikings), Anna Mary Davies (Bath Rugby), Grace Morley (Leigh Miners Rangers), Rebekah Wilson (Warrington Wolves), Aimee Rice (Wigan St Patricks), Mairead Quinn (Leigh Miners Rangers), Emily Stirzaker (Barrow Raiders), Keira McCosh (Warrington Wolves), Amy Boardman (Bradford Bulls), Sarah Lovejoy (St Helens), Katy Tordoff (Castleford Tigers), Brogan Churm (Featherstone Rovers), Victoria Molyneux (Wigan Warriors).

Subs: Leah Darbyshire (Wigan Warriors), Vannessa Hadley (St Helens), Katie Stephens (Rochdale Hornets), Sophie Cleverly (Bath Rugby), Paige Costello (Bradford Bulls).

Tries: Stephens (24), Davies (57, 62, 65), McCosh (68), Lovejoy (71)

Goals: Cleaver 3/6

Referee: Ieuan Griffiths

Half-time: 6-4