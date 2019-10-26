Great Britain Rugby League Lions lose 14-6 to Tonga Invitational XIII on return
-
- From the section Rugby League
|Great Britain Rugby League Lions Tour 2019
|Tonga Invitational XIII (12) 14
|Tries: Jennings, Katoa Goals: Taukeiaho 3
|Great Britain (0) 6
|Try: Bateman Goal: Widdop
Great Britain's return to the international stage after 12 years away ended in defeat by a Tonga Invitational XIII in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Michael Jennings' opening score and a stunning Sione Katoa try just before half-time put the Tongans 12-0 up at the end of a bruising first period.
Suo Siua Taukeiaho's penalty added another two points to the lead.
John Bateman's try provided some hope, but it was could not prevent the Lions' four-game tour starting with a loss.
Full match report to follow.
- Relive Great Britain's defeat as it happened
- 'I'd rather be in Blackpool than Bondi'- stories of Great Britain's 2006 tour
What's next?
Great Britain play the first of two Tests against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, 2 November (04:00 GMT kick-off).
Every game of the tour will be shown live on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app, where you can also find live text commentary of each match.
- Great Britain tour dates and coverage schedule
- Sign up for live match notifications on the BBC Sport app
Line-ups
Tonga Invitational XIII: Hopoate; Fusitu'a, Jennings, Hurrell, Tupou; Lolohea, Niu; Fonua-Blake, Havili, Taukeiaho, Murdoch-Masila, Ma'u, Taumalolo.
Interchanges: Fifita, Katoa, Asiata, Topouniua.
Great Britain: Coote; McGillvary, Hardaker, Gildart, Hall; Widdop, Hastings; Hill, Hodgson, Thompson, Bateman, Whitehead, Graham (capt).
Interchanges: Jones, Burgess, Lomax, Walmsley.
Referee: Chris Kendall