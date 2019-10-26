Great Britain Rugby League Lions lose 14-6 to Tonga Invitational XIII on return

Sione Katoa rounded off an astonishing sequence of offloads and passes to score the Tongans' second try before half-time

Great Britain Rugby League Lions Tour 2019 Tonga Invitational XIII (12) 14 Tries: Jennings, Katoa Goals: Taukeiaho 3 Great Britain (0) 6 Try: Bateman Goal: Widdop

Great Britain's return to the international stage after 12 years away ended in defeat by a Tonga Invitational XIII in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Michael Jennings' opening score and a stunning Sione Katoa try just before half-time put the Tongans 12-0 up at the end of a bruising first period.

Suo Siua Taukeiaho's penalty added another two points to the lead.

John Bateman's try provided some hope, but it was could not prevent the Lions' four-game tour starting with a loss.

Full match report to follow.

What's next?

Great Britain play the first of two Tests against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday, 2 November (04:00 GMT kick-off).

Every game of the tour will be shown live on BBC Two and on the BBC Sport website and app, where you can also find live text commentary of each match.

Line-ups

Tonga Invitational XIII: Hopoate; Fusitu'a, Jennings, Hurrell, Tupou; Lolohea, Niu; Fonua-Blake, Havili, Taukeiaho, Murdoch-Masila, Ma'u, Taumalolo.

Interchanges: Fifita, Katoa, Asiata, Topouniua.

Great Britain: Coote; McGillvary, Hardaker, Gildart, Hall; Widdop, Hastings; Hill, Hodgson, Thompson, Bateman, Whitehead, Graham (capt).

Interchanges: Jones, Burgess, Lomax, Walmsley.

Referee: Chris Kendall