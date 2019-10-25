Daniel Murray and Ryan Lannon: Salford Red Devils and Hull KR in swap deal

Hull KR fans voted for Daniel Murray as their young player of the year for 2019

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed forward Daniel Murray on a one-year contract, in a move which sees Ryan Lannon re-sign for Salford Red Devils.

Both players had been on loan with the respective clubs during the 2019 season and have made more permanent switches.

Lannon, 23, is a product of Salford's academy and helped them reach this year's Super League Grand Final after returning midway through the campaign.

Murray, also 23, made 11 appearances for Rovers over the past season.

"My time here on loan played a big part in me wanting to stay at Hull KR for another year," he told Hull KR's club website. "The lads welcomed me in as soon as I stepped through the front door."

Lannon told Salford's website: "It was great to be around the boys again when I came back this year, so it was no-brainer to come back permanently."