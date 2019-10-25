New Zealand beaten by Australia in Great Britain warm-up rugby league Test

Tyson Frizell crosses for a try for Australia to punish New Zealand

Trans-Tasman Test Australia (12) 26 Tries: Addo-Carr, Frizell, Cook, Tedesco, Goals: Mitchell 4, Cherry-Evans New Zealand (4) 4 Tries: Nicoll-Klokstad

New Zealand warmed up for next weekend's first Test against the revived Great Britain side with defeat by Australia in Kogarah.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad's debut try was the only first-half reply by the Kiwis as Australia scored through Josh Addo-Carr and Tyson Frizell.

The Kangaroos took full control in the second half, with Tyson Frizell, Damien Cook and James Tedesco touching down.

By contrast, Michael Maguire's side were unable to add to their total.

Jake Trbojevic had a score ruled out in each half which would have further added to New Zealand's misery.

Great Britain play the Kiwis in Auckland on 2 November and then in Christchurch on 9 November.

New Zealand stayed in touching distance for almost an hour before their opponents found an extra gear to pull away, inspired by livewire hooker Cook.

After an opening set-for-set slugfest, the measure of the respect from the Kangaroos was highlighted when they took the two points through centre Latrell Mitchell when given a penalty in range.

Trbojevic had a try chalked off for a knock-on when the ball brushed his hand, although it was not long after that Mitchell swooped on a pass by Shaun Johnson and fed Addo-Carr, who scorched away to extend the lead.

Another score followed when the home side opted to tap a penalty and after working the Kiwi defence over through Paul Vaughan and Payne Hass drives, Frizell went over for a try on the right edge.

Nicoll-Klokstad capped a terrific individual season with a score as the Kiwis just before the break, the try coming straight from a scrum-play, whizzed wide and finished well by the stand-in centre.

It was a rare opportunity for New Zealand's halves pairing of Shaun Johnson and Benji Marshall to work their magic, as some suffocating defence kept them largely quiet.

The game blew out when Cook scored an intercept try when a New Zealand attack went awry close to the 'Roos line, and scorer turned provider when he scythed out of dummy half into a backpedalling defensive line and fed the supporting Tedesco to add the final score.

In the undercard games, the Australian Jillaroos made amends for their women's World Cup Nines final defeat by New Zealand with five tries in a 28-8 win.

The Junior Kangaroos were also in fine form, thrashing an under-strength France 62-4, with South Sydney winger Campbell Graham scoring a hat-trick.

Australia: Tedesco; Addo-Carr, Mitchell, Wighton, Cotric; Munster, Cherry-Evans; Papalii, Cook, Klemmer, Cordner, Frizell, J.Trbojevic

Interchanges: Hunt, Haas, Vaughan, Graham

New Zealand: Tuivasa-Sheck; Maumalo, Nicoll-Klokstad, Manu, Isaako; Johnson, Marshall; Ah Mau, Smith, Waerea-Hargreaves, Nikora, Bromwich, Blair

Interchanges: Hughes, Tetevano, Hamlin-Uele, Harawira-Naera