Misi Taulapapa: Newcastle Thunder winger banned for eight matches for biting

Misi Taulapapa scored two tries in Newcastle's defeat by Oldham

Newcastle Thunder winger Misi Taulapapa has been banned for eight matches for biting an opponent.

Taulapapa, 37, was playing in the League One promotion final against Oldham earlier this month when forward Emmerson Whittel claimed to have been bitten on the right forearm.

The Samoa international accepted the charge at an RFL disciplinary hearing.

Thunder director of rugby Denis Betts said the player had shown "considerable remorse" for his actions.