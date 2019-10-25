Super League: Toronto Wolfpack home fixture could be staged in the Netherlands

Toronto Wolfpack were only formed in 2016

Newly promoted Super League club Toronto Wolfpack have been asked to take a 'home' match to the Netherlands.

Wolfpack plan to play their first three home matches overseas because of the Canadian winter and unavailability of their Lamport Stadium until April 2020.

The Netherlands Rugby League has submitted a bid to host a fixture in either Rotterdam or Amsterdam.

Toronto beat Featherstone Rovers in the Million Pound Game earlier this month to secure their top-flight status.

"We believe hosting a professional rugby league event in the Netherlands would be a huge lift in our development and are hopeful of receiving their approval," their competitions manager Matt Rigby said.

The two potential venues are Rotterdam's 11,000-capacity Sparta Stadion or the NCRA Stadium in Amsterdam, which holds 6,000 fans.