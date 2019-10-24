Hull KR sign Keyes, Milnes, Minchella, Stourton & Mudoti from Bradford Bulls

Joe Keyes scored 24 tries in 58 appearances for Bradford

Hull KR have signed Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Elliot Minchella, Matthew Storton and Anesu Mudoti from Bradford Bulls on three-year deals for a "substantial fee".

Half-back Milnes, 20, has been loaned back to the Bulls for the 2020 season.

Minchella, 23 started his career with Leeds Rhinos, while fellow back-rower Storton, 20, won the club's young player of the year award for 2019.

Half-back Keyes, 24, played in Super League for London.

Prop Mudoti, 18, did not make a senior appearance for the Bulls.

Robins head coach Tony Smith told the club website: "We are delighted to have these five players on board, and it was important that the deal benefited both clubs.

"To add young, ambitious and talented players is what we are striving to achieve and each of these signings are exactly that."