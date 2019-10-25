Jay Pitts: Wakefield Trinity re-sign forward from London Broncos

Jay Pitts made 27 appearances for London as they suffered relegation from Super League last season

Wakefield have re-signed forward Jay Pitts on a two-year deal from London Broncos.

Pitts, 29, started his career with Trinity before spells with Leeds, Hull FC and Bradford.

"It feels special to come back to where it all started. It's an honour to come back home," he told BBC Radio Leeds.

"Last season at London was a bit of a whirlwind. We had some wonderful victories but we didn't have the consistency to stay in the league."