Lois Forsell: Leeds Rhinos and England Women hooker retires after ACL injury

Courtney Hill and Lois Forsell
Lois Forsell (right) helped lift the Super League trophy with Leeds team-mate Courtney Hill earlier this month

Leeds Rhinos and England Women hooker Lois Forsell has been forced to retire from rugby league because of injury.

The 28-year-old has experienced complications after anterior cruciate ligament surgery in November 2018.

"This was the worst decision for me to make and I'm heartbroken I will not be able to play again," she said.

Former Bradford Bulls player Forsell was capped 18 times by England and won two Challenge Cups in 2017 and 2018 and a Super League Grand Final in 2017.

