Steve McNamara: Catalans Dragons' ex-England coach signs new contract until 2022

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 season.

The ex-England coach, 48, led the French club to Challenge Cup success at Wembley in 2018 and to a seventh-place finish in Super League in 2019.

"The ambition of the club to improve all areas of our organisation has made this an easy decision for me to accept," said McNamara.

"I am driven to lead the team to more success," he added.

McNamara was in charge of England between 2010 and 2015, leading them to the semi-final of the 2013 World Cup.

He took over at Catalans midway through the 2017 season, with the Dragons overcoming Leigh in the Million Pound Game at the end of that campaign to secure their Super League status.

And in 2018, McNamara's Catalans became the first overseas club to win an English domestic trophy when they beat Warrington in the Challenge Cup final.