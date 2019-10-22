Great Britain Rugby League Lions 2019: Auckland fire forces squad to evacuate base

Great Britain Lions had been staying at the SkyCity Grand Hotel in Auckland close to the serious fire

The Great Britain Rugby League Lions have been forced to leave Auckland after a serious fire in the city.

Large parts of the centre of the New Zealand city were covered by smoke from a fire at the SkyCity Convention Centre, close to the Lions' team hotel.

"It all happened very quickly," a Lions spokesman said. "Within an hour of being told to pack their bags, we were on the coach out of Auckland."

Great Britain are due to play four Tests on the three-week tour.

Their first tour matches since 2007 include two Tests against New Zealand in Auckland and Christchurch, and the squad have now relocated to Hamilton before Saturday's Test against Tonga.

Great Britain had been due to train in Auckland until Wednesday and the announcement of their 21-man squad for the tour opener at Waikato Stadium is likely to be postponed.

They will also play Papua New Guinea in Port Moresby on 16 November.