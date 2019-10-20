Joel Tomkins: Catalans sign ex-Hull KR and Wigan second-row on two-year deal

Joel Tomkins (right) will be reunited at Catalans with brother Sam, who he teamed with for several years at Wigan

Former Wigan and Hull KR second-row Joel Tomkins has signed a two-year deal with Catalans Dragons, where he will play alongside his younger brother Sam.

The 32-year-old captained Rovers last season but was allowed to leave in September on compassionate grounds.

The former England international will again link up with Steve McNamara, who coached him for the national side.

McNamara said: "Joel is an experienced, hardened competitor. He will add great value to all within our organisation."

Tomkins made more than 250 appearances for Wigan during two spells, winning the Super League in 2010 and 2016, as well as the Challenge Cup in 2011.

He also represented England at rugby union after switching codes to play for Saracens for three years from 2011-14.

"Since playing against the Dragons in their first-ever Super League game in 2006, I have always admired the club's ambition to grow and achieve success," Tomkins said.

"I am determined to do what I can to help the club in the coming years."

His brother Sam, 30, joined Catalans last season and the full-back scored nine tries in 26 appearances in his first campaign in France.