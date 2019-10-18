Hull FC: Super League club sign Leigh's Joe Cator & hand Gareth Ellis new deal

Gareth Ellis captained Hull FC to back-to-back Challenge Cup triumphs in 2016 and 2017

Hull FC have handed 38-year-old forward Gareth Ellis a new one-year contract and signed Joe Cator on a two-year deal from Leigh Centurions.

Ellis has made 119 appearances since joining Hull in 2013 and came out of retirement to play 20 games last term.

The club say the two-time Challenge Cup winning captain will be the oldest and longest-serving player in Super League next season.

Forward Cator, 21, becomes Hull's eighth new signing of the close season.

"Joe plays with a really impressive attitude and I think that can be really infectious," said Hull FC head coach Lee Radford.

On Ellis, Radford added: "With everything he does and how he conducts himself around the club, it goes without saying that our squad will be better for having him around.

"Even at 38, I still think there is more development to come in his game."