Danny Richardson: Castleford Tigers sign St Helens half-back to replace Luke Gale

Danny Richardson will form a partnership with Jake Trueman at Castleford

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Danny Richardson from Super League champions St Helens for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

Richardson, 23, will replace 2017 Man of Steel Luke Gale, who joined Leeds Rhinos earlier this month.

He topped the Super League goal and points scoring charts as Saints lifted the League Leaders' Shield in 2018, but featured just 12 times this season.

"From a personal point of view, it's been an awful year for me," he said.

Richardson told the Castleford website: "I'm looking forward to reminding people what I can do and putting myself back on show."

He has scored 399 career points and is in the England Knights squad to face Jamaica on Sunday.

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: "Danny is a player of real quality with the potential to play international rugby."