Nelson Asofa-Solomona: New Zealand forward banned after Bali brawl

Nelson Asofa-Solomona has also been given a suspended fine of about £8,000

New Zealand forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona will miss their Tests against Great Britain after being banned for his involvement in a brawl in Bali.

The Melbourne Storm prop, 23, has been given a three-match ban by the National Rugby League after the incident was widely shared on social media.

It means he will miss two games against Great Britain in November.

"All clubs were advised that serious penalties would be imposed for all off-field incidents," said the NRL.

"The sanctions take into account evidence which showed a degree of provocation contributed to the incident, Asofa-Solomona's cooperation with the NRL investigation and the remorse he has shown."