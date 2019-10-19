World Cup Nines: Australia win men's title, while New Zealand claim women's crown
A hat-trick from Mitchell Moses ensured Australia were crowned inaugural World Cup Nines champions after beating New Zealand 24-10 in Saturday's final.
Player of the tournament Moses helped the Kangaroos fight back after their trans-Tasman rivals took an early lead.
The Kiwis had earlier got past England in the last four to reach the decider.
Meanwhile, the Kiwi Ferns upstaged Australia 17-15, their first win over the Jillaroos since 2016, to claim the women's title in Sydney.
It was a remarkable result for the New Zealanders, who had been beaten by the hosts 22-8 in the group stage of the competition just a day earlier.
Both thrashed England, who ended the tournament with a solitary win, earlier in the competition to progress to the decider.
In the men's competition, both the winners and runners-up from Pool A went through, as New Zealand finished second to Australia.
But only the group winners from Pool B and Pool C advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament, with England coming through the round-robin phase despite suffering a shock defeat by Lebanon.
It took a Wales win against the Cedars, who also had their victory against France stripped from them after fielding an under-age player, to allow England to top the group.
The Kangaroos breezed past Samoa to reach the final, the Kiwis already waiting for them after beating England 22-6.
What is the World Cup Nines?
This was the first edition of the abbreviated version of rugby league on the international stage.
While there have been several nine-a-side competitions played at domestic level in recent years - mostly making up pre-season schedules for clubs - the season-ending World Cup tournament in Sydney was a new addition to the calendar.
Matches are played over two nine-minute halves with slightly amended rules, including five tackles per set instead of the usual six, unlimited interchanges and five points being awarded if a player scores a try in a bonus zone between the posts.