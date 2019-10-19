World Cup Nines: Australia win men's title, while New Zealand claim women's crown

Australia were the only side to finish the World Cup Nines unbeaten

A hat-trick from Mitchell Moses ensured Australia were crowned inaugural World Cup Nines champions after beating New Zealand 24-10 in Saturday's final.

Player of the tournament Moses helped the Kangaroos fight back after their trans-Tasman rivals took an early lead.

The Kiwis had earlier got past England in the last four to reach the decider.

Meanwhile, the Kiwi Ferns upstaged Australia 17-15, their first win over the Jillaroos since 2016, to claim the women's title in Sydney.

It was a remarkable result for the New Zealanders, who had been beaten by the hosts 22-8 in the group stage of the competition just a day earlier.

Both thrashed England, who ended the tournament with a solitary win, earlier in the competition to progress to the decider.

New Zealand beat Australia for the first time in three years to win the World Cup Nines women's final

In the men's competition, both the winners and runners-up from Pool A went through, as New Zealand finished second to Australia.

But only the group winners from Pool B and Pool C advanced to the knockout stage of the tournament, with England coming through the round-robin phase despite suffering a shock defeat by Lebanon.

It took a Wales win against the Cedars, who also had their victory against France stripped from them after fielding an under-age player, to allow England to top the group.

The Kangaroos breezed past Samoa to reach the final, the Kiwis already waiting for them after beating England 22-6.

What is the World Cup Nines?

This was the first edition of the abbreviated version of rugby league on the international stage.

While there have been several nine-a-side competitions played at domestic level in recent years - mostly making up pre-season schedules for clubs - the season-ending World Cup tournament in Sydney was a new addition to the calendar.

Matches are played over two nine-minute halves with slightly amended rules, including five tackles per set instead of the usual six, unlimited interchanges and five points being awarded if a player scores a try in a bonus zone between the posts.

Sign up for live match notifications on the BBC Sport app