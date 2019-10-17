Salford Red Devils: Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams & Luke Yates join from London Broncos

Elliot Kear will captain Wales at the World Cup Nines tournament this weekend

Salford Red Devils have confirmed the signings of London Broncos trio Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams and Luke Yates.

Versatile back Kear, 30, winger Williams, 29, and forward Yates, 24, were part of the London team relegated from Super League in September.

Kear and Williams are both in Australia as part of Wales' squad for the World Cup Nines, which starts on Friday.

Salford were one of the surprises of the 2019 season, reaching the Grand Final, which they lost to St Helens.

England internationals Dan Sarginson and Kevin Brown are among those to have already agreed moves to the Red Devils for the start of the 2020 season.