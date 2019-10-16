Ryan Hampshire: Wakefield Trinity utility-back signs new deal

Ryan Hampshire
Ryan Hampshire scored 14 tries in Super League in 2019

Wakefield utility-back Ryan Hampshire has signed a new two-year deal, weeks after he looked set to leave the club.

Trinity released a statement in September to say they had failed to agree a new contract with 24-year-old.

"I'm really pleased with this deal. Both parties are happy with how it's been done," he told the club website.

"I'm just looking forward to pre-season now. I'll enjoy the rest of my time off and then I'll be ripping in to get ready for 2020."

