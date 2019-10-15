Matt Parcell: Hull KR sign Leeds Rhinos hooker on one-year contract

Matt Parcell moved to Super League at the start of the 2017 season, joining Leeds from NRL club Manly Sea Eagles

Hull KR have signed Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell on a one-year deal after a previous loan spell with the club.

Parcell, 26, who won the 2017 Super League title with Leeds, joined Rovers in June and made five appearances.

"Everybody that has seen him play will know what a great asset he is to us," said head coach Tony Smith.

Parcell added: "It was always the plan to stay here for 2020, so it is great to get the deal sorted and have the opportunity to work with Tony again."

The Australian scored 43 tries in 80 games for Leeds and featured in the club's Grand Final win over Castleford at Old Trafford at the end of his first season with the Rhinos.