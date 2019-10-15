Ashton Golding: Huddersfield Giants sign Leeds Rhinos full-back

Ashton Golding has represented Jamaica at international level

Huddersfield Giants have signed Leeds Rhinos full-back Ashton Golding on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old spent the majority of last season on loan with second tier side Featherstone Rovers, helping them reach the Championship Grand Final.

"I've watched him quite a bit and he was a stand out at Featherstone and was key to their success," head coach Simon Woolford told the Giants website.

"He's got a level head, he's professional and he works hard."