Kyle Trout: Hull KR to keep forward for 2020 campaign

Kyle Trout in action for Hull KR
Kyle Trout will play at either prop or loose-forward for Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers have given a new contract to loose-forward Kyle Trout for the 2020 Super League campaign.

The 28-year-old joined on a short-term deal from Dewsbury Rams in August, helping Rovers avoid relegation.

Trout spent three years with Wakefield from 2012 and he played 25 times for the club.

"I got a lot of confidence from my displays and I really enjoyed my time with Rovers, so I am delighted to be back again," he told the club website.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith said: "Now he has got a full-time position and with a full off-season to prepare with us, he will be ready to take this opportunity."

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you