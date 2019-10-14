Antoni Maria: Catalans Dragons prop signs new one-year contract in Perpignan

Antoni Maria was loaned out to Hull KR in 2019, during which time he played in the Robins' 22-20 Magic Weekend win over Salford

Catalans Dragons forward Antoni Maria has signed a new one-year deal with the Super League club.

Former Leigh centurions prop Maria, 32, who played six games on loan with Hull KR this season, returned to feature for the Perpignan-based club over the latter part of the season.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: "Antoni finished 2019 strongly.

"His determination and passion to respond after a difficult start to the year has earned him his new deal."

"I am happy to stay here for one more season," said Maria. "I am really proud to wear the Catalans jersey."

Maria is in his second spell with the Dragons, having come to the end of the two-year deal he signed when he rejoined the club from Leigh in 2017.

He made 36 Super League appearances following his original move to Catalans from Toulouse in 2012.