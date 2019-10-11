Emily Rudge: St Helens back-rower to captain England on winter tour

Emily Rudge helped St Helens reach the Women's Super League semi-finals in 2019

St Helens back-rower Emily Rudge will captain England during the World Cup Nines and on tour in Papua New Guinea.

Rudge was one of three nominees for the 2019 Woman of Steel award and is the most-capped player in the squad.

"To get the opportunity to lead my country out will truly be the highlight of my career," she said.

Meanwhile, Wigan's Georgia Wilson has replaced Leeds' Shannon Lacey in the travelling party, after Lacey was ruled out with a head injury.

There is also a change to the coaching team, with Leeds Rhinos prop Adam Cuthbertson - who is in charge of the club's women's team - replacing Castleford Tigers Women coach Lindsay Anfield as assistant to Craig Richards.

England men's and women's teams will take part in the World Cup Nines in Sydney on 18 and 19 October, before the women's side face Papua New Guinea in two Tests in November.