James Webster: Hull KR assistant coach replaced by Willie Poching

James Webster
James Webster returned to Hull KR in 2016 after a spell as coach of Wakefield

Hull KR assistant coach James Webster has left, with Willie Poching returning to the Super League club.

Australian Webster, 40, spent time with the Robins during his playing career before returning as interim head coach in March 2016.

He then served as assistant under compatriots Tim Sheens and Tony Smith.

New Zealander Poching, 46, previously worked under Smith at both Leeds and Warrington and had a spell at the Robins under Webster in 2016.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you