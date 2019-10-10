James Webster: Hull KR assistant coach replaced by Willie Poching

James Webster returned to Hull KR in 2016 after a spell as coach of Wakefield

Hull KR assistant coach James Webster has left, with Willie Poching returning to the Super League club.

Australian Webster, 40, spent time with the Robins during his playing career before returning as interim head coach in March 2016.

He then served as assistant under compatriots Tim Sheens and Tony Smith.

New Zealander Poching, 46, previously worked under Smith at both Leeds and Warrington and had a spell at the Robins under Webster in 2016.