James Webster: Hull KR assistant coach replaced by Willie Poching
-
- From the section Rugby League
Hull KR assistant coach James Webster has left, with Willie Poching returning to the Super League club.
Australian Webster, 40, spent time with the Robins during his playing career before returning as interim head coach in March 2016.
He then served as assistant under compatriots Tim Sheens and Tony Smith.
New Zealander Poching, 46, previously worked under Smith at both Leeds and Warrington and had a spell at the Robins under Webster in 2016.