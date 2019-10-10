Women's Super League Grand Final: Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers captain Claire Garner and Leeds Rhinos counterpart Courtney Hill are both looking to lift the Women's Grand Final trophy for the first time

Betfred Women's Super League Grand Final Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app

Leeds face Castleford in the Women's Super League Grand Final, with Leeds looking to complete the double after winning the Challenge Cup in July.

The Rhinos will be without forward Shannon Lacey after she sustained a head injury in the win over St Helens.

Castleford finished top of the regular season table and cruised into the final with a 34-4 win over last season's winners Wigan.

The Tigers have lost just two games in all competitions this season.

'Make-or-break for Cas'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Leeds Rhinos win Women's Challenge Cup final

Tigers forward Tamzin Renouf scored one of Castleford's tries as they lost 16-10 to the Rhinos in the Challenge Cup final.

She is expecting another close match between the West Yorkshire rivals.

"This is the main game. We might have only lost once in the league all season but nobody will remember that if we don't win the Grand Final," Renouf told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We've lost twice to them in finals before, so now it's make-or-break for us.

"Games between top teams are always close and this is going to be a tough game and a great one to watch as well."

'They will be out for revenge'

Rhinos half-back and captain Courtney Hill won the Woman of Steel award on Sunday, hours after helping the team fight back to beat St Helens in their semi-final.

The Australian, who has suggested she could return to cricket after Friday's game, believes Leeds will take extra motivation from their two-point defeat by Wigan in last season's Grand Final.

"They'll be out for revenge based on the Challenge Cup final and we'll be out to right wrongs from our attempt at the Super League title last year. It'll be an absolute cracker," she told BBC Radio Leeds.

"It would mean a lot to do the double, particularly after what happened last year with losing late in the game to a penalty. I think a lot of the girls will have that on their mind and it will provide a bit of extra inspiration I suppose."