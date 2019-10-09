2019 World Cup 9s: Wales include St Helens winger Regan Grace in squad

St Helens winger Regan Grace will be one of Wales' main try threats

St Helens wing Regan Grace has been included in Wales' 16-man squad for the World Cup 9s on 18-19 October.

The 22-year-old will play in Saturday's Super League Grand Final against Salford Red Devils before travelling to Australia.

Elliot Kear will captain Wales for the second successive year, while Wales record try-scorer Rhys Williams is also included.

Wales will face England, before taking on France and Lebanon.

The tournament will be held at the Bankwest Stadium in Sydney.

Rhys Evans and twin brother Ben are both named in the 16, while the experienced Lloyd White could feature for the first time since 2016.

Ben Flower and Chester Butler both miss the tournament through injury, while Gil Dudson is unavailable.

Wales head coach John Kear said: "Eleven out of the 16 players featured in last autumn's European Championship and World Cup qualifiers, so it'll be good for this squad of players to spend some more time together.

"We have a good mix of youth and experience in the squad, with a few players returning for the first time in a couple of years."

Wales squad: Rhys Evans, Dalton Grant, Cobi Green (all Bradford Bulls), Will Evans (Burleigh Bears), Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Dan Fleming (all Halifax), Elliot Kear, Rhys Williams (both London Broncos), Lloyd White (Mackay Cutters), Regan Grace (St Helens), Gavin Bennion, Mike Butt, Rhodri Lloyd (all Swinton Lions), Ben Evans (Toulouse Olympique), James Olds (West Brisbane Panthers).