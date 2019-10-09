Courtney Hill: Leeds Rhinos' Woman of Steel considers cricket return

Courtney Hill won player of the match as Leeds beat Castleford Tigers in the Women's Challenge Cup final in July

Leeds Rhinos Women half-back Courtney Hill has hinted she could return to cricket after Friday's Grand Final.

The Australian won the Woman of Steel award on Sunday and is targeting a league and Cup double, with the Rhinos taking on Castleford Tigers.

She played for Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League before switching to rugby when she came to England in April 2018.

"I suppose with the introduction of The Hundreds and the new regions, it is enticing," she told BBC World Service.

"Coaching opportunities will come up and I suppose for me it's just making a decision where do I invest my time?

"I already knock back cricket coaching over the summer as we play a summer rugby season, so it's a massive collision with rugby and cricket, so I'm going to have to make some decisions around that because with rugby there is no financial incentive I suppose.

"As much as I love it, everybody needs money in the bank don't they?"

Hill's partner, England batter Lauren Winfield, has joined Adelaide Strikers for this winter's Women's Big Bash in Australia, and will play for the Northern Superchargers in next year's inaugural Hundred competition.