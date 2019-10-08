Magic Weekend: Super League event to return to Newcastle United's St James' Park

Magic Weekend was previously held at St James' Park between 2014 and 2018

Super League's Magic Weekend is to return to Newcastle United's St James' Park in 2020.

The event was staged at the Magpies' ground for four years between 2014 and 2018 before being held at Liverpool's Anfield home this season.

Magic Weekend takes a round of regular-season fixtures featuring all six games 'on the road' to a neutral venue.

Fixtures for the event, which will take place on the weekend of 23-24 May, have yet to be announced.

In the four years at St James' Park, the venue set the record for the three highest cumulative attendances and the highest single day attendance of 40,871.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: "Super League had a great time at Anfield. In particular, it will be an experience that will live long in the memories of our players.

"However, we have now spoken at length to our fans and listened to what they have had to say.

"As a result, we are delighted to announce that the Magic Weekend 2020 will return to Newcastle and St James' Park."

The Rugby Football League introduced the concept for the 2007 campaign, with Cardiff's Principality Stadium - then known as the Millennium Stadium - hosting what was then called 'Millennium Magic'.

Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and Manchester City's Etihad Stadium have also staged the event, with the four-year stay at St James' the longest continuous period.