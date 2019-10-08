Super League Grand Final: Salford's Josh Jones to marry day after Old Trafford decider

Josh Jones will join Hull FC on a two-year deal from 2020

Play in the Super League Grand Final one day, get married the next and then wait for a phone call which may force the honeymoon to be cancelled.

Salford Red Devils back-rower Josh Jones nonchalantly says he has his "fingers crossed" all will go smoothly in what is a "mad week" for himself.

In truth, it will be a frantic 24 hours this weekend.

It kicks off with 26-year-old Jones muscling up against former club St Helens in a historic title decider for the little-fancied Red Devils at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Win or lose, he will be all smiles the following day as he marries his sweetheart Olivia.

But it is not just Grand Final and wedding jitters that he has to contend with, as the 24-man squad for the Great Britain Lions' tour of New Zealand will be confirmed on Sunday.

"Hopefully I get told I'm in," Jones told BBC Radio Manchester. "I'll have to cancel the honeymoon, which she isn't happy about.

"But if I make the tour I'm sure she can come over and visit. She has an uncle in New Zealand, so that will be alright for her as she can stay there.

"It would be a shame to not get off to spend a nice 10 days in the sun, but to play for Great Britain would be a massive achievement if I get lucky enough to get on the tour."

Playing for a Salford side ranked as a 150-1 chance to win the Grand Final at the start of the season, it may seem as though the weekend has panned out like a crazy coincidence.

Jones, however, insists everything has gone precisely as he anticipated.

Salford confounded expectations to finish third in the table at the end of the regular season before going on to stun five-time champions Wigan away from home on Friday to reach their first Super League title match.

"The wedding has always been the day after the Grand Final," Jones said.

"It was the only day we could do it between holidays, finals and England and GB stuff.

"I knew it would work out like this. I had faith.

"She (Olivia) is excited. She will come to the game with the kids, it will be a great day for us all."

Victory for Salford on Saturday would rank as the biggest upset in Super League Grand Final history. Celebrations would doubtless be epic.

Jones, however, is not about to risk the wrath of his soon-to-be-wife.

"I'm going to have a beer with my two best men around where I live in Wigan and then need to get myself there on Sunday because if I don't she will kill me," he said.

Tying the knot, however, is not about to distract Jones from what would be a crowning achievement in his final game for Salford before leaving to join Hull FC in 2020.

Starting for Saints in the 2014 Grand Final triumph was "great", Jones recalls, but upstaging the heavy favourites to do it with the Red Devils would "be even better".

"It's definitely special to be playing Saints," he said.

"They have had an outstanding year, some of the boys have absolutely killed it. But that means nothing coming into a Grand Final, as Warrington proved when they were the underdogs (in the Challenge Cup final against Saints). We are ready.

"This for me, would be the pinnacle."